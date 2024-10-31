Strategic Blueprint LLC Lowers Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) by 63.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,968 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 1.0% during the second quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 326,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 229,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 148,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 1,386.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 96,068 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

BJAN stock opened at $46.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.58 million, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.12.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

