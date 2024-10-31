Strategic Blueprint LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Separately, Clear Point Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF during the second quarter worth about $93,000.

iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IVVM stock opened at $30.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.00. iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $30.84.

iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF Profile

The iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF (IVVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to participate in the price movement of US large-cap stocks, up to a cap, while applying a 5% buffer against losses, over each calendar quarter. The actively managed fund holds a bundle of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF flex options.

