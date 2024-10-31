Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases 398 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSLC. Busey Bank raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Bank now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 81.4% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC opened at $114.04 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $81.69 and a 12-month high of $115.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.77 and its 200 day moving average is $107.39.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

