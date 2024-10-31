Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases 42 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 105.4% in the second quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 887,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,764,000 after acquiring an additional 455,250 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4,572.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 295,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,931,000 after purchasing an additional 289,430 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 325.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 359,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,877,000 after purchasing an additional 274,801 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $70,804,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 32,115.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 129,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,591,000 after buying an additional 128,784 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGK stock opened at $329.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $221.88 and a 52 week high of $332.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.73.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.