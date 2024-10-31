Strategic Blueprint LLC Raises Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS:FAUG opened at $45.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.29. The firm has a market cap of $643.58 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.65.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

