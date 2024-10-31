Strategic Blueprint LLC Reduces Position in OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:OAEM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its holdings in shares of OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:OAEM – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,431 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 2.30% of OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Patron Partners LLC increased its position in shares of OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF by 123.9% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 17,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares during the period.

OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of OAEM opened at $30.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.97. OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The stock has a market cap of $49.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.93.

About OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF

The OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF (OAEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in an equity portfolio of large-, mid-, and small-cap emerging market companies. The fund combines an ESG screening methodology with its fundamental investment process.

