Strategic Blueprint LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEARCA LGLV opened at $169.13 on Thursday. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 1 year low of $131.37 and a 1 year high of $172.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.62 million, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.41.

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

