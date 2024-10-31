Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 1,233 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HYG. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,581,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,932,000 after purchasing an additional 89,667 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,464,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 528.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 682,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,636,000 after purchasing an additional 573,840 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9,507.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 504,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,937,000 after purchasing an additional 499,501 shares during the period. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 297,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,888,000 after purchasing an additional 47,580 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG opened at $79.35 on Thursday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $72.28 and a 52 week high of $80.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.12. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

