Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 182 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,095,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 676.2% in the third quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 62,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 54,825 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 459.3% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LQD opened at $109.21 on Thursday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $99.14 and a 1 year high of $114.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.12.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

