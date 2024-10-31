Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 2,622 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:GFEB)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:GFEB – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.18% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,239,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at $410,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February by 47.5% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February during the second quarter worth about $2,954,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GFEB opened at $36.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $431.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.49. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February has a fifty-two week low of $30.19 and a fifty-two week high of $37.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.49.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February (GFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral GFEB was launched on Feb 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

