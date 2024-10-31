Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 500 Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 21,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 21,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 37,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 88.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,163,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,679,000 after purchasing an additional 545,448 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

TCAF stock opened at $33.36 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.19 and a 52 week high of $33.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

