Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 793 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 51,250.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,779,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,575,880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762,735 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,515,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,931,328,000 after purchasing an additional 100,139 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Home Depot by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,853,143,000 after purchasing an additional 971,833 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,774,083 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,980,883,000 after purchasing an additional 138,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 13.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,917,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,886,271,000 after buying an additional 569,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.6 %

Home Depot stock opened at $392.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $391.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $281.61 and a 1-year high of $421.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.48.

About Home Depot



The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

