Strategic Blueprint LLC Trims Position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ILCB. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $411,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $416,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $203,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 15,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 52.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCB opened at $80.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.42. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.08 and a fifty-two week high of $81.03. The firm has a market cap of $985.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.01.

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

