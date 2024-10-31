Strategic Blueprint LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,579 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 1,390.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 552,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,210,000 after acquiring an additional 515,872 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 97,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 112.5% in the third quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 59,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 31,702 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 3.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 137.8% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 24,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 14,057 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $34.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.53 million, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.55.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (USEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. USEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

