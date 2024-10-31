Strategic Blueprint LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $485,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $646,000.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $139.02 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $111.00 and a 52 week high of $144.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

