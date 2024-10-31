Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $4,027,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $224,000. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $220,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.9% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,892 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,347,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.8% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total transaction of $2,696,202.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,685,213.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,716. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total transaction of $2,696,202.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,685,213.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,068 shares of company stock valued at $71,811,372 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $363.48 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $264.85 and a fifty-two week high of $374.63. The company has a market capitalization of $138.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.09. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $393.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.60.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

