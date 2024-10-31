Supremex (SXP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Supremex (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.
Supremex (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. Supremex had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of C$69.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$65.40 million.
TSE:SXP opened at C$4.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.98. The stock has a market cap of C$100.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.32. Supremex has a twelve month low of C$3.40 and a twelve month high of C$4.55.
Supremex Inc engages in the manufacture and markets envelopes, and paper-based packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, small and medium sized enterprises, direct mailers, and solutions providers primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; labels; polyethylene bags for courier applications; and bubble mailers.
