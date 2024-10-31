Susan Cohen Levy Sells 19,585 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) EVP Susan Cohen Levy sold 19,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.26, for a total transaction of $2,002,762.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,918.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $101.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.08. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $64.96 and a 1 year high of $104.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Northern Trust

Institutional Trading of Northern Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the third quarter worth $68,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 7.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 363,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,713,000 after purchasing an additional 24,821 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 55.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 416,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,512,000 after purchasing an additional 148,584 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 131,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Trust

(Get Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.