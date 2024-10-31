TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP decreased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,596,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,265,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526,230 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 26.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,280,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $944,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,199 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 238.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 719,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $108,212,000 after purchasing an additional 506,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in TE Connectivity by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,155,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $174,955,000 after purchasing an additional 347,315 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 468,294 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,445,000 after buying an additional 274,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TEL. Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.82.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $151.83 on Thursday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $116.01 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.40. The firm has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 30th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

