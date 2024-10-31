Tempus AI (TEM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Tempus AI to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Tempus AI has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($6.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($4.41) by ($2.36). The business had revenue of $165.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $159.10 million. On average, analysts expect Tempus AI to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tempus AI stock opened at $45.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.99. Tempus AI has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $77.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tempus AI from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempus AI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

