Tempus AI (TEM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Tempus AI to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Tempus AI has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($6.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.41) by ($2.36). The business had revenue of $165.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.10 million. On average, analysts expect Tempus AI to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Tempus AI Price Performance
Tempus AI stock opened at $45.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.99. Tempus AI has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $77.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tempus AI
Tempus AI Company Profile
Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tempus AI
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Tempus AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.