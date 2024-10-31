The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Lessened by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 59.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,643 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,741 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.1% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. ADE LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $95.04 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.18 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $173.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.05.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

