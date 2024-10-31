Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stake Reduced by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 26,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,218,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 269,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $165,041,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,269,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TMO stock opened at $550.43 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.15 and a 12 month high of $627.88. The firm has a market cap of $210.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $601.50 and a 200-day moving average of $583.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.29, for a total value of $5,542,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,175,513.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total value of $168,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,333,946.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.29, for a total value of $5,542,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,175,513.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,300 shares of company stock worth $6,831,268. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Stephens started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $680.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $620.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $632.00 to $622.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.