Toast (TOST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts expect Toast to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Toast Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE TOST opened at $30.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.93 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.48. Toast has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $30.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TOST shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Mizuho raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.26.

Insider Activity at Toast

In other Toast news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $9,117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 177,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,404,436.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Toast news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $1,519,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 38,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,903.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 300,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $9,117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 177,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,404,436.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,387,269 shares of company stock worth $38,394,140 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

