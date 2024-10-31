Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.11% of Tractor Supply worth $33,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 700.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 60.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $267.94 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $188.07 and a 52-week high of $307.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $282.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,349.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $320.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $325.00 to $317.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tractor Supply

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.