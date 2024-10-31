TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Holdings Decreased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc trimmed its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $29,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDG. Truist Financial upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,451.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total value of $12,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,019,981.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total value of $12,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,019,981.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total value of $4,127,670.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,204. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,944 shares of company stock valued at $35,823,485 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,330.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $817.62 and a 1-year high of $1,451.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,368.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,310.91.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $75.00 dividend. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

