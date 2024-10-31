United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 82,462.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,606,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,300,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,715 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in United Rentals by 4.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 637,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,089,000 after acquiring an additional 27,708 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $332,349,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in United Rentals by 77.7% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,626,000 after acquiring an additional 199,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 5.7% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 382,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,001,000 after acquiring an additional 20,481 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total transaction of $740,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,702.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals Stock Down 0.1 %

United Rentals stock opened at $811.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $778.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $711.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $395.44 and a one year high of $861.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.49 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.31 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $930.00 to $955.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $954.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $742.50.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

