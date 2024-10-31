Universal Electronics (UEIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Universal Electronics has set its Q3 2024 guidance at 0.010-0.110 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $90.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.86 million. On average, analysts expect Universal Electronics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Universal Electronics Trading Up 4.8 %

UEIC stock opened at $8.82 on Thursday. Universal Electronics has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Read Our Latest Report on Universal Electronics

About Universal Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.