Valmark Advisers Inc. Cuts Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 3.0% during the third quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 4.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 28,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:PJUN opened at $37.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.38.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

