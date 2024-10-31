Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $4.68 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,546 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.7% during the third quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Acorn Creek Capital LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 3.4% in the second quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.9% during the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 1,524 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Melius Research started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.48.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $392.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $391.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.61 and a 52 week high of $421.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

