Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 35.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $208.86 on Thursday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $164.64 and a 12-month high of $215.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.97 and a 200 day moving average of $200.78.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.