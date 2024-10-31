Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSEP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 4,959.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $38.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.55. The company has a market capitalization of $741.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

