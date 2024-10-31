Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 176 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 39.2% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 888 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 837.7% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,948 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 21,394 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in Oracle by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 924,397 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $154,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $174.64 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $178.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.22 and a 200-day moving average of $141.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market cap of $483.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 41.24%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORCL. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Oracle from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Oracle from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.52.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

