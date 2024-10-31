Valmark Advisers Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter worth about $53,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $55.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.70 and a 200 day moving average of $48.65. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $55.29.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

