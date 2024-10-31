Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 135 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,044,000 after buying an additional 14,271 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $1,398,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 237.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 167.2% during the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:HON opened at $204.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $132.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.18 and a 52-week high of $222.98.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.38%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

