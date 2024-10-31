Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 13,964 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,964 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 772,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,397,000 after purchasing an additional 145,778 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. MBA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 136,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,441,000 after buying an additional 8,612 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $842,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.84. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1569 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

