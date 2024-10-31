Valmark Advisers Inc. Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 38.8% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

ISCG stock opened at $49.40 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $35.59 and a 1 year high of $50.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.55.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

