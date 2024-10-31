Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $212.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $178.26 and a twelve month high of $222.25.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.