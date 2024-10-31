Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBK. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23,120.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 315,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,873,000 after acquiring an additional 313,969 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 920.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 277,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,390,000 after buying an additional 250,453 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,687,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,400,000 after buying an additional 118,211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 540.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,489,000 after buying an additional 79,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,539,000 after buying an additional 66,725 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBK opened at $270.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $264.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $196.65 and a 52-week high of $274.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

