Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Stake Lessened by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter worth $6,463,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 110.2% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 101,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 53,217 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 34.7% in the third quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in Vertiv by 5.8% during the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE VRT opened at $112.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.82. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $116.41. The stock has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 108.14, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Vertiv from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on Vertiv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,254.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

