Vital Farms (VITL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Vital Farms to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Vital Farms has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $147.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.41 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Vital Farms to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vital Farms stock opened at $36.38 on Thursday. Vital Farms has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $48.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $938,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,194,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,243,832.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $1,789,245.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,531,574.43. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $938,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,194,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,243,832.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VITL shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Vital Farms from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

