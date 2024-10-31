Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Barclays

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $42.52 on Monday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $44.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.74. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 472.44 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $450.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.28 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 237,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 77,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 42.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

