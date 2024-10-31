Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 861 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Newmont in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Newmont by 1,310.4% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. CIBC lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.85.

Newmont Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NEM stock opened at $46.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.88, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.50.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $1,049,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,378.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $1,049,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,378.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $161,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,928,780.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,440 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

