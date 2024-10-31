Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $6.36 Million Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $6,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,512.50 per share, with a total value of $30,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,787.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,565.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,568.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,566.64. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,295.65 and a 12-month high of $1,670.24.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.76 by $5.19. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 13.00%. Equities analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 91.55 earnings per share for the current year.

MKL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,643.50.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

