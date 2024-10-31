Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,527 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,355,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,346,193,000 after acquiring an additional 12,178,713 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,635,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,452,145,000 after acquiring an additional 477,181 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,494,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,687 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,584,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,061,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,979,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,007,000 after acquiring an additional 940,402 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $58.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.94. The company has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.44 and a 52 week high of $61.26.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

