Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) Stock

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OBDC. Compass Point upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OBDC

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

OBDC stock opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average is $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Blue Owl Capital has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.87.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $396.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.84 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 43.61%. Research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Blue Owl Capital

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Edward H. Dalelio purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $37,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,420.32. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 98.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 216.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.