Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 337,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81,434 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $11,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at $106,141,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,840,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,101 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 30.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,603,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,306,000 after buying an additional 2,004,073 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $60,792,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 512.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,563,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,386,000 after buying an additional 1,308,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $31.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 1.40. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.80.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Argus upgraded Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

View Our Latest Report on Weyerhaeuser

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, Director James Calvin O’rourke purchased 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,680.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Albert Monaco bought 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,381.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Calvin O’rourke purchased 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,680.72. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

