Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $103.00 to $109.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Whirlpool from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $103.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.37 and a 200 day moving average of $98.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.44. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $84.18 and a twelve month high of $125.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 3.19%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total transaction of $626,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,343,233.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Whirlpool news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $326,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total value of $626,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,343,233.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 4.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 471.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 69,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 56,978 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

