Yelp (YELP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Yelp is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Yelp has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Yelp last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $352.98 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business's revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Yelp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $34.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.96. Yelp has a 1 year low of $32.56 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $238,140.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 255,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,694,083.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,776 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $377,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,080,985. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $238,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 255,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,694,083.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,776 shares of company stock worth $848,050 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Yelp from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Yelp in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Yelp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

