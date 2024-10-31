Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. Has $308,000 Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 58.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 538 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 6.5% during the third quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 11,231 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 5,658 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Vanderbilt University increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 10,329 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.1% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on META shares. Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.63.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.76, for a total transaction of $4,714,502.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,285,234.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.15, for a total transaction of $406,486.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,034,122.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.76, for a total transaction of $4,714,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,285,234.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,818 shares of company stock valued at $132,569,993 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.2 %

META opened at $591.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $554.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $512.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $296.86 and a twelve month high of $602.95.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

