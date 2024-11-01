1,915 Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Bought by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,194,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,376,768,000 after purchasing an additional 261,623 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,557,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,938,000 after buying an additional 86,205 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,538,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,459 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6,964.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,090,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,762 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,667,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,066,000 after acquiring an additional 59,811 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on DTE Energy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.46.

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

DTE Energy stock opened at $124.21 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $92.58 and a 12 month high of $131.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.